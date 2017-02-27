Wall's stages tour for sausage launch

Wall’s Ready Baked sausages is Wall’s Proper Foods first microwaveable sausage product, ready to eat in one minute. Throughout February and March, the Wall’s Ready Baked campaign truck and pod is visiting more than 40 supermarkets, train stations, universities and city centres, delivering free hot sausage sandwiches to the public.

The campaign, devised in partnership with retail and shopper marketing agency Savvy, includes a social media campaign aimed at promoting the tour to consumers at prime public locations at key times, including train stations and city centres, in order to maximise footfall for the experiential activity. To help complete the path to purchase, field teams are on hand to distribute coupons and push the crowds into the nearest stores.

The tour, which kicked off in Edinburgh at the beginning of February, has already visited city centres in Glasgow, Bradford, Leeds, Sheffield, Durham, Sunderland, Newcastle and Nottingham, as well as London King's Cross and London Victoria stations.

In March, it will target city centres in Cardiff, Kent, Essex, London, Blackpool, Preston, Liverpool, Manchester, Stoke-on-Trent, Leicester, Birmingham and Bournemouth and train stations in Liverpool, Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester and Reading.

