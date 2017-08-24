Wall's creates 1920s pop-up to sell 5p ice-cream

Wall's, the Unilever-owned ice-cream brand, is returning to its 1920s pricing and giving away its Feast Sandwich for 5p at a pop-up next week.

The brand says that as part of its "mission to spread happiness" and pay homage to the "roaring twenties," Wall's will takeover Soho Grind on 31 August.

The ice-cream will be available from 3pm, and visitors can listen to music from the 1920s.

The Feast Sandwich has a vanilla ice cream centre sandwiched between chocolate biscuits and a chocolate nougat coating.

