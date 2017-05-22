Walkers to create virtual Mexican wave for football fans

Crisp brand Walkers is offering football fans the chance to take part in a virtual, interactive recorded stream of a mass Mexican wave in the run up to the UEFA Champions League Final, which is taking place in Cardiff.

Walkers is the official sponsor of UEFA Champions League Final. Kicking off tomorrow (23 May) and running for two weeks, the activity will encourage fans in Cardiff to take part in the #WalkersWave. In a ‘dug out’ on Queen Street, fans and two of their friends can sit down and wait for the countdown from Walkers’ long-standing ambassador Gary Lineker before standing up to wave.

Using the latest in interactive digital OOH technology that combines augmented reality, social media integration and dynamic delivery, the recorded wave will feature the fans waving with Gary by their side. The wave will be projected on the digital billboard opposite the dug out and participants will be able to instantly share their part in the #WalkersWave across their social channels. By taking part, they will also be entered into a draw to win a pair of tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final.

Taking it one step further, Walkers will add each new recorded wave to a giant outdoor digital ‘supporters stand’ opposite the entrance to the National Stadium of Wales, where the UEFA Champions League Final game will take place. Walkers is aiming to unite fans at the game with those watching the game at home - and by sharing a selfie with the #WalkersWave hashtag, participants will be part of a FAN wave at the heart of the action and also have the chance to win tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final.

The #WalkersWave is taking place between 10am and 8pm until 4 June, the day after the UEFA Champions League Final.

Adam Warner, Head of UEFA Champions League Sponsorship at PepsiCo said: "At Walkers, we celebrate the fans who love the social occasion around UEFA Champions League match nights as much as the games themselves. Moments that bring fans together like a fan wave are an important part of a football game. With the technical innovation behind the #WalkersWave, we’re not only giving fans in Cardiff and beyond the chance to take part in a unique, interactive experience that they can share socially, but we’re also giving the opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final."

Last month, Walkers celebrated the launch of its 'Pay Packets' initiative with a Cash Dash event in London, which featured a giant crisp-shaped photo booth with fans inside swirling tokens around those who entered. In March, the brand staged a selfie experience to celebrate the launch of its special edition 'Snap and Share' packs.

