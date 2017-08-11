Waitrose: top experiential story of the week

Waitrose is launching its first summer festival this month, with pop-up kitchens, masterclasses, workshops and family activities forming part of the experience. The festival features a line up of chefs and food experts, including food writer William Sitwell, TV chef John Whaite and international chef Ching-He Huang. Twice Michelin star chef Atul Kochhar, Italian chef Antonio Carluccio and the youngest ever Great British Bake Off contestant Martha Collison will also make appearances. Guests will be able to sample a a range of food styles and explore the festival site, which has its own water garden. Waitrose summer festival will run from 18-20 August at Leckford Estate in Stockbridge.

Heineken staged a speakeasy experience at Wilderness Festival, which ran from 3-6 August. The Heineken Hall event invited guests to take part in speed-dating and enjoy stand-up comedy. To stage the speed-dating activity, Heineken teamed up with The Human Library, a not-for-profit organisation which uses conversation to challenge stereotypes. Visitors to Heineken Hall could 'date' a person with an extraordinary story, such as a refugee or street sleeper. Music was provided by an in-house band comprised of residents from London jazz bar Ronnie Scott's, and London band Mystery Jets provided a DJ set.





Marks & Spencer partnered with brand experience agency RPM to create its 'Spirit of Summer' pop-up, which is taking place in Leeds. The pop-up consists of a tasting experience promoting the brand's Mediterranean-inspired food range, showcasing dishes from locations such as Sicily, Sardinia, Portugal and the south of France. Guests are invited to sample the food and immerse themselves in a Meditteranean setting. The Spirit of Summer pop-up runs from 9-13 August.





Bompas & Parr, the culinary architects, is hosting what is claimed to be the world's first 'Sausage Séance' on 15 August. The event aims to explore what happens when the art of 'sausaging' collides with the world of the supernatural, and will consist of a sausage-making masterclass, a spirit summoning workshop and a sausage feast. The event's hosts will protect guests from negative spirits, as they sit around a ouija board made from meat. The ouija board has been designed by by artist Emma Rios. Bompas & Parr's 'Sausage Séance' will take place at The Viktor Wynd Museum of Curiosities in east London.





Pernod Ricard rum brand Havana Club is staging a sobremesa experience in London on 23 August. The Cuban-style dinner will celebrate the launch of the brand's Icónica Collection, which features four extra-aged rums. Guests will explore Cuban cultural trends including boxing, literature, art, music and gastronomy, while enjoying serves from the brand's new collection. The evening will be hosted by writer and editor Paul Croughton, and the menu will be curated by chef and TV presenter Marcus Bean.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand updates and your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.