Waitrose to launch summer festival

Waitrose is set to launch its first summer festival later this month, and will feature pop-up kitchens, masterclasses, workshops and activities as part of the experience.

The Waitrose Summer Festival will run from 18-20 August at Leckford Estate, and invites guests to meet the people who make the supermarket's food, watch cookery experts in action and take part in hands-on masterclasses.

Festival-goers will be treated to a range of different cookery and food styles, including barbecue, sushi and artisan cheese. Guests will also be able to enjoy pop-up kitchens, and sample beers, ales, ciders, sparkling wines, and spirits.

Visitors will have the chance to take part in a 'Festival Garden' masterclass, which will see gardening expert Adam Pasco teach guests how to create a wildlife friendly garden which is full of colour. After the masterclass, participants can explore the estate's own water garden. For children and families, activities will include a junior chefs cooking class, a meet and greet with the Gruffalo costume character and a creative colouring wall.

The festival boasts impressive line-up of chefs and food experts, such as food writer William Sitwell, TV chef John Whaite and international chef Ching-He Huang. Other guest appearances include twice Michelin star chef Atul Kochhar, Italian chef Antonio Carluccio and the youngest ever Great British Bake Off contestant Martha Collison.

Music will be provided from London-based radio station Soho Radio, and the station's DJs will be performing a special sundown set on the Saturday night.

More: Beavertown Brewery is set to stage a beer festival at Printworks London this September, inviting guests to celebrate all things beer.

Gallery: Conde Nast's House and Garden Festival

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



