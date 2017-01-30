Wahaca plans supper clubs for 10th anniversary

Mexican street food brand Wahaca is planning a series of supper clubs at its restaurants across the UK to celebrate its 10th anniversary this year.

Wahaca's co-founder Thomasina Miers will be hosting the supper clubs this summer alongside help from various guest chefs.

Diners will be able to enjoy a taste of Wahaca’s classic dishes that have been a mainstay on the menu since day one, such as the Pork Pibil Tacos. Guests will also be able to taste favourites that have featured across the years, as well as dishes created by Thomasina and guest chefs.

Wahaca has also confirmed that it will be hosting a Day of the Dead event in November, which was last held in 2015.

The events are part of a wider campaign to celebrate the brand’s 10th year in business.

Last year Wahaca held a 'spoon amnesty' that rewarded customers with free tacos.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @alison_ledger