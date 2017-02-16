Wahaca plans series of events for 10th anniversary celebrations

Mexican restaurant chain Wahaca will stage a year-long series of events to celebrate its 10th anniversary this year, including a UK-wide 'Taco Tour'.

Wahaca's events programme for 2017 will include a UK-wide ‘Taco Tour’, a research trip to Mexico, guest chef dinners, a new London-based project and the launch of Wahaca #TacoTuesdays.

Wahaca's taco van will tour UK locations from Brighton through to Manchester over the course of the summer. Guests will be able to visit the van as it pops up in Wahaca restaurants and iconic UK landmarks and enjoy an array of tacos. Fans are being asked to keep up to date with Wahaca's social media platforms to receive information on the vans' location.

The brand has also launched its #TacoTuesdays, which will run throughout 2017 and enables diners to enjoy heir first plate of tacos for £1. The team is also looking back at ten years of dishes and hoping to resurrect past favourites.

A small group of Wahaca team members will take a research trip to Mexico this spring, and will visit the food markets and comedores of Mexico City and Oaxaca. They will then attend René Redzepi’s Noma pop-up in Tulum, in a bid to experience the ways in which a world class chef interprets Mexican cuisine.

The first announcement regarding Wahaca's 10th anniversary was made in January, when the brand released information on its plans to stage supper clubs across the UK.

