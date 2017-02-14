W London brings back its Finishing Touches pop-up for LFW

Hotel chain W is bringing back its Finishing Touches hub to its Leicester Square location in celebration of London Fashion Week (LFW).

Taking place on 18-19 February, W London's pop-up will invite guests to receive complimentary pamper services in the heart of Soho in a bid to provide visitors to LFW the fuel to feel good and stay engergised throughout the weekend.

On 18 February, guests will be able to experience a fast-paced Lactic Jungle class in association with GymBox. The workout will fuse animal movement and HIIT, and will make participants undergo exercises that mimic crab walks and bear crawls. After the class, which kicks off at 11am, guests can recuperate with the hotel's fuel menu, which includes nutrient-packed energy balls and tea-tox cocktails.

Also on offer throughout the pop-up's first day will be Dryby’s blow-dry bar, which invites guests to choose from the latest celebrity-inspired styles, and get their hair ready for LFW's front row. Visitors can also experience a WAH Nail bar and an MDM Flow lipstick touch-up.

On 19 February, guests can experience a range of services from the hotel’s Away Spa. W London's skincare partner Natura Bissé will have a team of experts onsite to offer bespoke skincare consultations, and celebrity tan expert James Harknett will be offering a self-contouring facial tanning service. In addition, craft store The Makery will host a denim customisation and patch workshop, allowing guests to try their hand at upcycling their own wardrobe.

W London has also invited designer Anne Bernecker to present 'Reuse, Reinvent, Revive – the sustainable Slow Couture Collection', for which each design showcases vintage denim that has been reinvented to create one-of-a-kind garments.

Throughout the weekend, photoboots will be in place and guests can step inside for a #WFinishingTouches polaroid snap. The best shots that have been shared to Instagram will be in with the chance of winning luxurious prizes.

Also during LFW, MakeupPlus will host a fashion and beauty pop-up at London’s Lights of Soho.

