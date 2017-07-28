Volvo, Rowntree's and Dorset Cereals among brands activating at Camp Bestival

Volvo Cars is staging a pop and rock experience at this year's Camp Bestival, while Rowntree's is hosting its Taste Tour.

Camp Bestival kicked off yesterday (27 July) in Dorset and runs until 30 July. Volvo Cars is in the Lower Castle Fields, where it is staging a Pop Stars and Rock Stars song-themed experience, dubbed 'Caraoke'. Visitors can pick their favourite track, don a pair of cool shades and sing their hearts out at the Swedish car brand's free Caraoke sessions.

The brand is also inviting festival goers to take some time out in its Scandinavian-themed hideaway Fika cafe, with complimentary coffee and sweet treats, and is also showcasing its new Volvo XC60 alongside the Volvo XC90. Those staying in the Camping Plus area of the festival will also be able to a free Volvo shuttle service from the car park to the camping site.

Rowntree's Taste Tour will offer passers by the chance to taste the brand's new 30% less sugar range, while Dorset Cereals is inviting festival goers to try their hand at fun and games to win prizes as well as the chance to sample cereals.

Chelsea FC is also hosting a Summer Football Camp, featuring a five-a-side football pitch, Chelsea Foundation coaching staff and a pop-up penalty challenge. Waitrose meanwhile is hosting a Festival Kitchen with a rooftop lounge, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner treats. Guests can enjoy a range of dishes including smoked salmon and scrambled egg, antipasti and prawn linguine.

Music festival Bestival announced last year that it will no longer hold the annual event on the Isle of Wight, but will relocate to a new site in Dorset.

