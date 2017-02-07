Volvo opens 'Get Away' lodge in Swedish mountains

Automotive brand Volvo has teamed up with Tablet Hotels to launch a 'Get Away' Lodge in northern Sweden, which is available to book for a limited period of time.

The Volvo Get Away lodge is a peaceful retreat that will enable guests to reconnect with their passions in life. The car brand has opened the lodge in conjuction with the launch of its new all-weather premium estate, the V90 Cross Country, and as part of a wider campaign focusing on work-life balance.

Luxury hotel curator, Tablet Hotels, was brought on board to help the brand create a one-of–a-kind experience in the snowy serenity of the Swedish mountains. The lodge is situated just outside the winter sports village of Åre in Jämtland County, northern Sweden, and it takes the shape of a traditional mountain lodge which has been renovated and carefully furnished with a mix of Scandinavian design and mindfulness.

Guests will have access to a bedroom for two, a fully-equipped kitchen and a yoga and contemplation room – complete with yoga mats, incense burners and candles. In addition, a 24/7 concierge service will be on hand to assist residents with dinner reservations and recommending outdoor adventures.

A Volvo V90 Cross Country is included as part of the package, so that guests will be able to easily explore the scenic surroundings, and transport themselves to and from the outdoor activities available nearby.

Björn Annwall, senior vice president of global consumer experience at Volvo Car Group, said: "Our research shows that around the globe, six out of ten people want to spend more time outdoors, not at the office. We want to encourage people to reprioritise and reconnect with their forgotten passions. The lodge is the perfect location for anyone who wants to escape for a few days to discover the elusive work-life balance we have all heard of."

Last summer, Volvo worked with agency TRO to create a Scandinavian hideaway at Camp Bestival, and the car brand also created a sailing simulator for Cowes Week.

