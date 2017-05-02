Volvo hosts Scandinavian-styled sanctuary

The 'Escape the City in your City' pop-up studio opened in Edinburgh's Castle Street on 18 April for four days and took place at Manchester's Spinningfields from 24-30 April. This week (2-5 May) it will take place near London's Canary Wharf. The studio is offering a selection of relaxing and complimentary 30-minute sessions, including yoga, Swedish massage, meditation, art classes and guided run clubs. Agency TRO is responsible for devising the strategy, designing and delivering the event.
Jon Wakefield, managing director, Volvo Car UK, said: "As a human-centric company, we want to reinforce the importance of taking time out of our busy schedules. Much like the interior of the new Volvo XC60, our pop-up studio will provide people with a calm, relaxing space to escape the rigours of city life."
Earlier this year, Volvo teamed up with Tablet Hotels to launch a 'Get Away' lodge in northern Sweden. The brand also staged Scandi-inspired pop-ups in Manchester's Arndale and Kent's Bluewater shopping centres.
For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.