Volvo hosts Scandinavian-styled sanctuary

Volvo Car UK is bringing a Scandinavian sanctuary to London, following similar activations in Edinburgh and Manchester, offering members of the public a retreat from the stresses and strains of daily life.

The 'Escape the City in your City' pop-up studio opened in Edinburgh's Castle Street on 18 April for four days and took place at Manchester's Spinningfields from 24-30 April. This week (2-5 May) it will take place near London's Canary Wharf. The studio is offering a selection of relaxing and complimentary 30-minute sessions, including yoga, Swedish massage, meditation, art classes and guided run clubs. Agency TRO is responsible for devising the strategy, designing and delivering the event.

For those who want to explore the city beyond their everyday routes, Volvo is also providing free-of-charge cycle hire at the event.

Taking design cues from Scandinavian architecture to create a warm and intimate environment, the multi-functional space is displaying Volvo's new XC60 premium SUV before it arrives at dealerships later this year. With a clutter-free cabin featuring natural materials and a nine-inch touchscreen, the XC60 will provide a relaxing and welcoming space for all its occupants, wherever the car may be.

Jon Wakefield, managing director, Volvo Car UK, said: "As a human-centric company, we want to reinforce the importance of taking time out of our busy schedules. Much like the interior of the new Volvo XC60, our pop-up studio will provide people with a calm, relaxing space to escape the rigours of city life." Earlier this year, Volvo teamed up with Tablet Hotels to launch a 'Get Away' lodge in northern Sweden. The brand also staged Scandi-inspired pop-ups in Manchester's Arndale and Kent's Bluewater shopping centres.



