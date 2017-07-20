Volvic launches 'Let It Out' campaign with sampling activity

Volvic has worked with brand experience agency Closer to deliver an experiential sampling campaign, aiming to drive awareness of the brand's 'Touch of Fruit' and 'Juiced' products.

Volvic's 'Let It Out' campaign aims to drive awareness of its flavoured products amongst a millennial audience in particular, and, with this in mind, intends to create a shareable brand experience.

The activation will target shopping centres and its focus will be a 3D photo booth and giant video wall. Visitors will be encouraged to try out playful props at the 3D photo booth and share moments to their social media channels.

Guests will also have the opportunity to turn themselves into a Volvic stereoscopic Gif. The Gifs will appear live on the video wall during the activation and aim to bring to life the brand message of 'Let It Go'. Each participant will then have the chance to win a festival ticket by using #FindYourVolcano when sharing their experience on social media and passers-by will be given a 'Touch of Fruit' or 'Juiced' bottle to sample.

Tom Hickton, head of marketing for Volvic, said: "This activity marks the continuation of a great working partnership we have with Closer across a range of our brands. We’re really excited to be launching this latest experiential campaign for our flavoured Volvic range and can’t wait to bring thousands of "Let It Out" moments to our consumers this summer."

Liz Richardson, managing partner of Closer, said: "Volvic’s ‘Touch of Fruit’ and ‘Juiced’ ranges are all about delicious refreshment and optimism. We wanted to communicate this to a millennial audience; our ‘Let it Out’ campaign with its interactive 3D Photo Booth is a brilliant way to engage this difficult–to-reach-audience in a fun, memorable activity they can share for extra talkability."

More: In June, Orangina staged an extensive sampling campaign, which is set to include a large-scale experiential event taking place in Brighton this August. Earlier this month, Pepsi marked the launch of its Pepsi Max Ginger flavour with a photo-based sampling activity at UK universities.

