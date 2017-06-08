Vodafone to create 'Start the Party' experience at Capital's Summertime Ball

Mobile network brand Vodafone has worked with experiential agency FreemanXP to bring a 'Start the Party' experience to Capital FM's Summertime Ball.

Vodafone's 'Start the Party' activity aims to be an immersive, interactive and memorable experience for guests at Capital's Summertime Ball. The brand has worked with FreemanXP to increase the excitement as the audience heads into the Ball, which takes place on 10 June.

Guests can experience the brand's Walk of Fame, which will allow them to have photo opportunities with cut outs of the artists performing at the event. Ticket upgrades will be on offer through an Instagram and Twitter-based photo-sharing competition.

After the photo opportunity, guests will be surrounded by actors posing as paparazzi snapping photos before they move into the Vodafone Stretch Tent, which will feature DJs, glitter makeovers with fast track queues for Vodafone customers, free sunglasses, emoji badges, sweets and water bottles. There will also be phone-charging stations for those that are running low on battery.

An emoji balloon orchard, a circus mirror and stage selfies will provide further opportunity for photos, and the VIP area will host guests of Vodafone and will feature more glitter make-overs, braid booths and metallic tattoo stations.

More: In April, Heineken House returned to Coachella and aimed to bring to life the creative spirit of the festival. Cadbury has launched a series of festival activations as part of its new 'Singles Sensations' 360 degree campaign.

