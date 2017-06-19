VisitScotland launches 'Insta' travel agent

Tourist organisation VisitScotland will open a pop-up 'Insta Travel Agent' from 28 June to 1 July, inspired by the way that people use social media when planning their trips.

VisitScotland will stage the pop-up in Kensington, London, and will invite guests to choose their ideal Scotland holiday based on #ScotSpirit Instagram photos.

The pop-up travel agent will aim to merge the the digital world with the physical, combining the one-to-one experience of traditional high-street travel agents with the wider choice and inspiration offered to holiday-makers by the Internet.

Once they arrive at the pop-up, visitors will be able to start planning their trip as they take in the array of Instagram snaps which will be displayed on digital screens. They'll then be encouraged to choose the #ScotSpirit images that appeal to them the most, and the onsite travel agents will begin to help them plan their holiday to Scotland.

There will also be a VR experience on offer, allowing customers to experience different Scottish destinations and landmarks, and every guest will be entered into a prize draw to win a holiday for two to Scotland.

More: In May, Go Outdoors staged a pop-up campsite in a bid to encourage guests to enjoy the British countryside. This week, More Than is installing a photo booth for dogs to raise awareness that pets must have a passport before travelling abroad.

