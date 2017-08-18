Virgin Media creates giant trampoline bed

Virgin Media is inviting kids of all ages to test their jumping skills on a trampoline disguised as a bed to mark the launch of its new Virgin TV kids app.

The stunt, devised by agency PrettyGreen and taking place next week on 24 August at Kings Cross Square in London, aims to celebrate what it means to be a child as well as promoting the app, which is aimed at kids aged three- to seven-years-old.

The app allows children to watch their favourite shows on-demand, at home or on the go. It features more than 2,000 episodes from Scooby Doo to Peppa Pig, the ability to download and watch programmes offline, and the ability to play the same show five times over. There are also books and a range of interactive games.

Earlier this month, Virgin Media paid homage to its brand ambassador of five years, Usain Bolt, by creating a virtual version of the sports star to run a lap through the streets of London. Virgin Media's V Festival is taking place this weekend, featuring activations from McDonald's, Weetabix and Aussie.

