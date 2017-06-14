Virgin Holidays to unveil airport lounge on beach

Virgin Holidays has announced its latest airport lounge, 'The Departure Beach', a branded beach facility in Barbados designed to maximise the last day abroad for holidaymakers.

The branded lounge will be situated on Brownes Beach in Barbados, and intends to ensure that Virgin Holiday customers are enjoying their holidays up until the moment they have to leave.

Guests will be able to enjoy a beach-friendly bar and restaurant, a private air-conditioned lounge, premium bathroom and showering facilities before they head to the Virgin check-in desk, which is located on the beach.

A Virgin Holiday transfer will pick holidaymakers up from their hotel after breakfast, and will also take their hold luggage straight to the airport. Guests at the lounge will be able to relax at the beach, take a last dip in the ocean and enjoy a free lunch. A kids gaming area and complimentary wi-fi will also be available.

Nicki Goldsmith, head of Caribbean and worldwide product at Virgin Holidays, said: "Virgin Holidays has consistently launched ‘world-first’ concepts, and this latest innovation is no different. We believe that a holiday should be a pleasure from beginning to end and have been working hard to ensure we’ve removed as many pain points as possible for our customers. We can’t wait to launch this very exciting development next year, and hope our customers are as excited about it as we are."

Cheryl Carter, UK director of Barbados Tourism Marketing, said: "Virgin Holidays is the largest British tour operator to Barbados with daily Virgin Atlantic flights departing from London Gatwick and multiple flights each week from Manchester and London Heathrow. We’re thrilled that they’ve chosen Barbados to pioneer such a revolutionary concept – and as it’s situated on one of the most picturesque beaches on the island why would you choose to waste that last day of your holiday?"

In December, Virgin Holidays launched its immersive v-room at Gatwick Airport's North Terminal.

More: In May, Barbados Tourism Marketing brought a Barbados-themed festival to London.

