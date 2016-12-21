Virgin Holidays to launch interactive lounge at Gatwick Airport

Opening on 25 January, the space will cover 7,200sqft and is set to feature several experiential and interactive elements. Guests will be able to put their driving skills to the test with the Forza racing car sled, as well as play table football or a range of Xbox Kinnect games. A photobooth will be installed for guests to use to take their first holiday selfies, complete with their choice of backdrop destination.

In addition, Virgin Holidays will create an immersive area specifically for children under five. Toddlers will be able to play around with touch screen games, or get creative at the arts and crafts table. A soft play area will be installed, and TVs screening child friendly content will also be put in place.

For older guests, the brand will create an area for them to relax with a cocktail and a magazine before they've arrived at their holiday destination.

Holiday goers will also be able to enjoy an a-la-carte menu, continental buffet, gourmet coffee shop and pancake machine featuring several personalised toppings. A Virgin Holidays' service desk will be in place to give guests last minute travel advice or to answer holiday requests.

Virgin Holidays managing director Mark Anderson said: "We want to create truly memorable experiences for our customers and we think that begins before their feet have even left the ground. We make epic holidays and our new v-room is just the latest example of how we achieve this. We’ve really tried to think of the individual needs of everyone who holidays with us, and I believe the new space does just this – albeit with an added touch of Virgin Holidays flair."

The Virgin Holidays v-room is available to book now, ahead of its opening in the new year.

Last month, World of Duty Free partnered with Disney for a Star Wars-themed experience. Earlier this month, Norwegian launched a 5D reality experience at Westfield Stratford.

