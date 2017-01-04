Virgin Active launches music-themed experience

The activation aims to give commuters a motivational boost during their first week back at work. The brand has put together a band, dressed in branded sportswear, to perform the UK's top ten most motivating tracks, as decided by Virgin Active members. Tracks include the 80s anthem Eye of a Tiger, by Survivor, Shake it Off by songstress Taylor Swift and Heroes by late pop icon David Bowie.

According to research conducted by Virgin Active, half of Britons feel physically stronger when exercising to their favourite tracks, while 63% stated that music gave them more energy. In addition, one in five said that music distracts them from the pain of working out.

Further research found that 43 per cent of people make a resolution each year to get fitter and healthier in the New Year, but one in ten break this in the first seven days. Virgin Active has used this research to formulate the 'Sweat Band', with the aim of helping people keep up their fitness resolutions by motivating them with music.

The brand is also offering personalised playlists throughout January to people who tweet Virgin Active UK with the hashtag #feelit.

In November, yoghurt brand Coconut Collaborative teamed up with pop-up fitness to host three work-out sessions. In October, Lucozade Sport launched a get-fit bus shelter to encourage people to get more into fitness.

