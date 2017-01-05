Virgin Active to launch Skatercise fitness classes

Health and exercise brand Virgin Active has teamed up with London's Broadgate ice rink to stage 'Skatercise' fitness classes.

The classes kicked off yesterday (4 January) and will take place every Wednesday at 7.30am until 1 February. Guests are invited to test out their skating capabilities and stamina while participating in high intensity interval training (HIIT), as well as yoga and pilate classes.

High intensity options include HIIT Ripped, which uses mat-based exercises on the ice to strip away body fat, and HIIT Box, which involves partnering up and testing strength against an opponents' boxing pads. Other classes on offer include Virgin Active-style total body workout Broadgate Bootcamp, Agni yoga on ice and Power Pilates.

To particpate in one of more classes, guests must register online and bring £10 in cash on the day. Each session is set to last for 30 minutes.

Earlier this week, Virgin Active staged a musically-themed, motivational 'Sweat Band' experience in Leicester Square, designed to encourage commuters to stick to their new year's fitness resolutions. In November, yoghurt brand Coconut Collaborative hosted three workout sessions in partnership with Pop-Up Fitness.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1



