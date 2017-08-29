Victoria's Secret to host city pop-ups for new range

The "New sexy tour" celebrates the brand's new Body by Victoria collection. The pop-up will be made of a shipping container and have four "fit-booths" for customers to try on and learn about the new range.

All visitorswill receive a voucher for a free panty when they buy a bra instore. There will also be an option to take and share photos in a custom gif booth, and the chance to take a first look at the upcoming Sexy Illusion collection.

The pop-up is currently touring London, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol.