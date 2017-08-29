Victoria's Secret to host city pop-ups for new range

29 August 2017, by Gurjit Degun

Lingerie brand Victoria's Secret is setting up "fit booths" across the UK.

The "New sexy tour" celebrates the brand's new Body by Victoria collection. The pop-up will be made of a shipping container and have four "fit-booths" for customers to try on and learn about the new range.

All visitorswill receive a voucher for a free panty when they buy a bra instore. There will also be an option to take and share photos in a custom gif booth, and the chance to take a first look at the upcoming Sexy Illusion collection.

The pop-up is currently touring London, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol.




