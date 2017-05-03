Verve expands London office with new hire

Live experience agency Verve has expanded its London team, with the appointment of Caroline Marchment as senior account manager.

Marchment joins Verve from global agency network Innocean Worldwide, where she was responsible for sponsorship and experiential marketing in the UK for automotive clients Kia and Hyundai Motors. She was responsible for delivering large and small scale live experiences, including brand activations at FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euros and the Kia Oval.

Marchment has experience in devising and delivering global sponsorship activation strategies and campaigns. Her experience includes a stint at logistics brand DHL, working on its global training kit sponsorship deal with Manchester United.

Verve's London office is headed up by Olivia Collier and is responsible for the Guinness GB Rugby and Racing sponsorship portfolio, which includes Cheltenham Festival, England Rugby, Scottish Rugby Union, Welsh Rugby Union, and title sponsorship of the Guinness PRO12 competition. The agency also has offices in Dublin and, most recently, Amsterdam.

