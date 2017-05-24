Verve appoints commercial director

Live agency Verve has announced the appointment of Garry Ryan as commercial director.

Ryan has 16 years of experience working with clients and agencies across the worlds of alcohol, FMCG, telecommunications, media, sports, management and aviation. He has worked with global brands such as Diageo, Digicel, Communicorp, Horizon Sports, Topaz and Aer Lingus.

His previous roles have seen him manage significant assets and personalities across multiple brands, channels and territories including The Ryder Cup, GAA Hurling Championship and Official Airline to the Irish Rugby Team.

Ryan's experience includes strategy development, contract negotiations, media planning, digital and social, brand experiential and sponsorship activations, and revenue generation, while managing and motivating multiple stakeholders and teams to deliver brand and commercial properties.

Verve's founder, Ronan Traynor, said: "Garry has proven ability, experience and insight to bring a concept to market across multiple channels, while incorporating accountable evaluation and measurement metrics. He will be a big asset to our clients across the board."

Earlier this month, Verve expanded its London office with the appointment of Caroline Marchment as senior account manager.

More: Verve delivers festival activations for Just Eat, Coca-Cola and Electric Ireland.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.