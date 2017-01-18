Venue of the week: The Crystal Maze comes to Manchester

The Crystal Maze is set to open its doors on 1 April in Manchester, on the Old Granada Studios site.

It marks the immersive attraction's second venue following its opening in Angel in London last year. The live experience mirrors the hit television series from the 1990s, where teams complete a series of logic puzzles and physical tests in order to collect crystals. It will feature four zones from the original series - including Industrial, Future, Medieval and Aztec, with visitors going around the maze in groups of eight, accompanied by 'Maze Masters'.

The venue will be available for private hire for team building and 'feel-good entertainment'. At the London venue, guests opting for private hire have free use of the maze between 9am-2.30pm, including use of AV equipment and a bar. The London venue can host up to 128 for private hire, with a minimum group size of 32 people.

The Old Granada Studios site was used to film soap opera Coronation Street and has also been used as a venue for live music, food and drink festivals, including ITV's World Cup-inspired fan park in 2014.

