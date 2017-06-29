Vauxhall creates immersive experience at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Automotive brand Vauxhall has worked with brand experience agency TRO to stage an immersive experience at Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The activation aims to showcase Vauxhall's core brand message of innovation and features a range of creative technology elements to engage guests at the festival.

Vistors to Goodwood Festival of Speed can take part in a virtual reality driving experience, a digital windscreen defrost challenge and a forecourt airline jukebox activity which aims to highlight the brand's in-car technology. The activation culminates in a photo opportunity in the Vauxhall Car Wash.

TRO has also developed a Vauxhall Family Experience, which aims to keep children entertained with tot car racing, a 'beat the robobotic goalie' challenge and a 'Football Frenzy' scoring game. Kids will also be able to climb trees, have a go on a zip line, play in ball pools and have their faces painted. A colouring activity will allow children of all ages to colour in a Vauxhall car.

More: Renault is celebrating 40 years of its involvement with Formula One at Goodwood Festival this year with an activation showcasing the past, present and future of motorsport. Honda is staging its Challenge Lab at the festival, which features hands-on experiences.

