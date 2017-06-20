Universal to host beach-themed launch party

Universal Publishing Production Music, part of Universal Group, is hosting a beach-themed launch party at Cannes Lions Festival for a brand announcement.

The Universal Publishing Production Music party will take place tomorrow (21 June) at CBeach, Croisette, and will celebrate a brand announcement happening at the event.

Guests will be able to enjoy beach volleyball, beach games, ping pong, water pistols and a cocktail bar, as well as being treated to live music from DJ Christine Indigo, Steve Bashir and G.U.M Tapes Sound System.

Last year, the brand created a 'Hangover Beach Retreat' at Cannes Lions Festival, which also featured beach-themed activities such as beach yoga, football and mini golf.

