Universal Channel to stage moral-themed dating event

Universal Channel is celebrating the UK launch of new TV show 'Chance' with a dating event that will match guests together based on morals.

Universal Channel is staging the Moral Match Date Night on 20 June at the BT Tower in London, which aims to reveal guests' true colours rather than matching people on more conventional traits such as mutual interests, age and occupation.

The event draws inspiration from Universal's new show Chance, which features moral dilemmas and complicated relationships. Singles are being asked to take the brand's online quiz, so that they can be paired with someone with a similar mindset.

Guests will arrive for the blind date on the 34th floor of London's BT Tower, and will have the chance to hear from behavioural psychologist and dating expert Jo Hemmings, who will discuss dating behaviour and how our moral compasses take shape. Daters will then be able to watch the first episode of Chance ahead of the launch on Universal Channel that night (20 June) at 9pm.

In March, Universal brought Dick Wolf's Chicago television franchise to life by opening the famous Molly's Bar in London for one evening only.

