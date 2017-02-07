Universal and Brand Events to deliver Fast & Furious live show

Hollywood film conglomerate Universal has signed a deal with agency Brand Events for the launch of a new Fast & Furious live show.

The partnership will see Universal and Brand Events transform the popular film series into an adrenaline-fueled live exerience, which will tour around the world for five years.

Commencing in January 2018, fans of the Fast & Furious franchise will be able to attend shows and relive the action by becoming precision performance drivers themselves, and executing their own stunts. Guests will be surrounded by blockbuster set design, digital projections and physical obstacles.

Brand Events has previously delivered live experiences for Top Gear Live, CarFest family festivals and Ignition Festival of Motoring, and aims to bring the impressive stunts from the Fast & Furious films to life as part of this partnership with Universal.

David O’Connor, executive vice president of global franchise management and brand marketing at Universal Pictures, said: "In addition to its arrival as a global live-arena tour, the launch of Fast & Furious Live represents Universal’s significant expansion of our franchises into entertainment channels that are as unexpected as they are innovative. By bringing our series to audiences in entirely new formats, we are not simply growing brand portfolios, we are delivering incredibly exciting ways for fans to participate in the worlds our characters inhabit."

Chris Hughes, chief executive officer of Brand Events, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Universal to bring the high octane excitement and speed synonymous with the Fast & Furious Brand to life in live shows."

In October, Universal Pictures UK hosted a pop-up bar and game-themed activities to celebrate the DVD release of Warcraft: The Beginning. Today (8 February), Fox Networks Group is opening The Mutant Lounge to celebrate the launch of new Marvel series Legion.

