The ultimate inflatable: Bluetooth speakers, wi-fi hotspot and a selfie stick

TravelSupermarket, the holiday comparison site, is enticing holidaymakers with the ultimate inflatable.

Bluetooth speakers, a wi-fi hotspot and a removable selfie stick are just some of the features on the product.

The brand is not only creating content for silly season, but says that many holidaymakers are booking a late summer getaway.

TravelSupermarket will be running a competition for consumers to win the inflatable in the coming weeks.

Emma Coulthurst, a travel expert for TravelSupermarket, said: "To tap into this summer's hottest holiday trend – the inflatable – we wanted to create the ultimate in poolside accessories as a solution to the nation's holiday woes."

