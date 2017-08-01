Twin Peaks festival to return to London

The eighth annual Twin Peaks festival will return to London in October, offering an immersive experience for fans of the cult TV show.

The Twin Peaks festival, licensed by CBS Consumer Products, will take place in Crouch End, London from 7-8 October.

Guests will be welcomed by the girls from the show's brothel and casino, One Eyed Jack's, and will be able to see screenings of the show, as well as live performances from Lynch-inspired burlesque act The Double R Club.

Hornsey Town Hall, the festival's host venue, will be transformed into the creepy town of Twin Peaks. The main foyer will become the Black Lodge, while the downstairs bar area will become the Roadhouse. Festival-goers will be able to take part in a Mulholland Drive jitterbug class, while VIP and 'Blue Diamond' ticket holders will have the chance to step into recreations of the Great Northern Hotel bar.

Outside, a misty picnic area will lead into the undercover courtyard where guests can witness the mysterious Glass Box from Twin Peaks: The Return, which will also serve as the venue for the sinister Art Macabre to host their infamous death drawing sessions. The highlight of the event will give guests the opportunity to experience the climax of Twin Peaks, as they enter into a train car to witness the death of the show's character Laura Palmer.

In March, a Twin Peaks pop-up diner at SXSW festival offered live music performances inspired by the show.

