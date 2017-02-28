Tumblr and Paramount team up for Ghost in the Shell launch

Tumblr and Paramount Pictures have joined forces to celebrate the release of film 'Ghost in the Shell' with an event at Paris Fashion Week.

The Tumblr and Paramount Pictures event will take the form of an exhibition, which promises to bring together the worlds of film, fashion and technology. Taking place on 7 March, guests will be able to watch a showcase of wearable tech from a range of designers, illustrating how technology is innovating fashion.

Garments worn by models will react to adrenaline display video content, adjust the temperature of the wearer or change shape when they sense different sounds.

The experience will also see 'Bionic Pop Star’ Viktoria Modesta take to the stage for a headline performance, featuring her single Prototype, which inspired elements of the tech-themed event through it's exploration of fashion, art and technology. These themes are also prevalent in 'Ghost in the Shell', making the performance an ideal way of marking the film's release.

Hollywood costume designers, Chromat, will be in attendance to exhibit their 'Andrenaline Dress', which is powered by technology from Intel and consists of printed panels, which interlink into an expandable carbon fibre framework. The dress mimics the human body's 'fight or flight' reaction and changes shape to empower the wearer.

The event takes place during Paris Fashion Week, which kicks off today (28 February) and will run until 8 March. Tumblr will showcase highlights and original content from the event online from 10 March.

