TRO stages 'TRO Boutique' at Retail Design Expo

TRO Retail, a sub division of experiential agency TRO, will bring its 'TRO Boutique' to London's Retail Design Expo from 8-9 May.

TRO Retail, which launched one year ago, will host the boutique to showcase a range of creative technologies that are relevant to the retail industry. It will feature a Living Poster that can transport the consumer into the picture in real time, an interactive T-Shirt wall and a tea-bar that will serve a personalised teabag depending on a guest's mood.

The boutique will showcase technologies such as augmented reality, personalised virtual reality and RFID and Microsoft Kinect. Guests will be able to experience the benefits and features in a bespoke environment.

Ben Taylor, retail experience director at TRO, said: "TRO Retail has had a great first year delivering experiences at the point of purchase and we are delighted to be returning to the Retail Design Expo to showcase some new and emerging technologies. We see this as a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate how a great experience between brands and their consumers can truly revolutionise the bricks and mortar retail

environment."

The TRO Boutique will be at Olympia London's Retail Design Expo from 8-9 May.

Last week, it was announced that TRO had been appointed to deliver Nissan's experiential activation at the UEFA Champions League final, alongside agency Fuse. In December, the agency reported an 11% increase in turnover.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



