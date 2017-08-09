Triumph launches vinyl record and turntable with music event

Triumph, the British motorcycle manufacturer, is staging a music event to mark the release of its vinyl and turntable, which celebrates the brand's rock and roll heritage.

Triumph is inviting a selection of the bands involved in making the vinyl record to play at the Bike Shed in east London on 29 August. The event will celebrate the brand's rock and roll origins as well as its affiliation with the music industry.

Those interested in attending can apply to win tickets via Triumph's social media channels, and a limited number will be available on general release.

The music event will also mark the public debut of Triumph's vinyl record and turntable. The vinyl record, called 'Racing the Record', is a nod toward the 1960s café racer culture, which saw bikers select a record on a jukebox and race to a predetermined point and back before the song ended.

Triumph selected 10 up-and-coming British rock bands, who have submitted two tracks each for the vinyl. Only 500 copies will be available for purchase.

The turntable takes its inspiration directly from Triumph's Street Cup model – a modern day motorcycle which features design elements similar to the brand's 1960s products.

