Toys R Us partners with Bricklive for UK tour

Interactive Lego show Bricklive has partnered with Toys R Us for its first UK tour, and will visit four UK cities from July to October.

The Bricklive tour will visit Glasgow, London, Belfast and Birmingham, and will feature several Lego-themed zones for guests to enjoy. Lego Build Zones include Lego Minecraft, Lego Star Wars, Lego City, Lego Architecture, Lego Friends, Lego Technics, Lego Ninjargo and Lego Duplo.

Toys R Us will also be hosting pop-ups at all four events, as well as launching a social media campaign to support the 2017 shows.

The first show kicks off in Glasgow on 20 July, and will then move to London on 27 July, and Belfast on 3 August. It will culminate in Birmingham on 26 October. Bricklive will welcome an estimated 110,000 visitors over the four events.

More: In February, Sky Broadband launched a Lego Batman game experience. In March, Warner Bros and DC Entertainment brought an immersive Lego exhibition to London.

