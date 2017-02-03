Toyota stages immersive performance across five cities

The seven-scene interactive production, entitled 'The Night That Flows' - was staged within the space of The Printworks in London and took place on 1 February. The experience, created by The Department, saw 100 guests immersed in the story of one fictional night as it unfolded across five European cities, including Berlin, Milan, Paris, Barcelona and London.

The story, narrated throughout by actress Milla Jovovich, centred around guests finding their perfect flow and took inspiration from the 'flowing' design of the new Toyota C-HR - created to look like it is always moving, even when at a standstill.

Participants were thrust into the limelight as part of the event, taking centre-stage in the live multi-sensory performance and interacting with a variety of different characters as they made their way through the myriad of scenes.

Each scene brought with it unexpected twists and exciting scenarios, all inspired by key features of the car - from the dynamic drive and stylish diamond design, to the sophisticated interior and JBL concert hall sound system.

The journey began in Berlin, where guests were transported through the streets of the city in the C-HR using innovative projection footage captured at the Berlin International Festival of Light. From Berlin, guests flowed seamlessly into Milan where they experienced their very own taste of a high fashion catwalk, complete with paparazzi. Following their catwalk moment, guests were led by Fabio Attanasio, Italian fashion designer and founder of 'The Bespoke Dudes', and Italian model Giorgia Palmas, into the backstage preparations of an Italian fashion show. Completely enclosed in a mirrored space, the C-HR became the star of the unique fashion show, revolving a full 360 degrees so that every angle of the car's dynamic design and elegantly integrated detail was exposed.

Propelled into a Parisian casino, guests joined an excitable crowd gathered around a roulette table, as French croupier Etienne Pradier invited them to take part in a game of chance. No sooner had they placed their bets on the roulette table, then they were greeted by French rally driver Guerlain Chicherit, who led them in an exhilarating drive around a giant projected roulette table, showcasing the car's driving dynamics, fluid motion and controlled responses.

Travelling through to the next city, Barcelona, guests were surrounded by a flash-mob style club scene, with Spanish DJ Cuartero leading the crowd as the soundtrack played out over the C-HR's JBL sound system. The journey concluded with guests arriving in a London bar, where they were greeted by the innovative mixologist duo, Alex Kratena and Simone Caporale and joined by Milla herself.

Jan Verhaegen, manager, brand and marketing communications at Toyota Europe said: "The C-HR is a completely new concept for the Toyota brand and totally different to anything we've ever created before. As such, we knew we had to launch it in a way that was innovative, unique and would bring to life the sense of 'flow' that the car embodies. 'The Night That Flows' captured not only the dynamic and innovative character of the C-HR, but also showcased exactly why it is the ultimate car for people who want to flow through life.

In October, Toyota installed an experiential pop-up near Gabriel's Wharf on London's South Bank to showcase the C-HR car design. Last summer, festival-goers who used Toyota's limited-time 'golden ticket' Snapchat geo-filter at Chicago's Lollapalooza event were treated to an exclusive concert.

