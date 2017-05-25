Topshop launches VR waterslide

Fashion retailer Topshop has launched a virtual reality (VR) waterslide at its flagship store on Oxford Street, marking the start of the summer season.

'Splash' enables shoppers to don an Oculus Rift VR headset, before being immersed in a version of Oxford Street they have never seen before - all via a virtual water-themed adventure.

Participants will get the sensation of sliding down Oxford Street on an inflatable device, as they discover Topshop-themed surprises along the way. The VR waterslide is part of an 'interactive pool scene' which is being displayed in the store's windows.

The VR activation forms part of a wider summer campaign for Topshop, which will also include the smell of sun cream being spread throughout the store, and several summer pop-ups. A branded snapchat lens will also be available until 27 May.

In January, Topshop hosted a series of New Year-themed events focused on achieving a happy, healthy and successful 2017.

More: Gillette launched a VR experience across supermarkets in Australia in February, celebrating the launch of its latest razor.

