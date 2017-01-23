Topshop to host 'new year goals' event

The events, to be held from 26-29 January at its Oxford Circus store, are themed around experiences such as yoga classes, creative sessions, and a series of talks based on health, wellness, lifestyle practices and learning new skills.

Yoga classes and sound healing, hosted by Secret Yoga Club in the early morning on all four days, will see part of Topshop's store transformed into a yoga studio. Participants will be encouraged to complete their morning exercise ritual with a complimentary post workout breakfast courtesy of café chain Benugo.

London-based collective The Indytute will be hosting a series of creative workshops, including complimentary express face lifting and sculpting workouts with FaceGym, learning the art of paper printing with craft maker Rosy Nicholas, designs to brighten up the home with lifestyle desinger Eleanor Bolton and an express make your own necklace masterclass with Wool & The Gang.

A number of inspirational talks are being hosted by The Working Women's Club to help motivate people towards their most successful year ever, including a workshop with Pip Black, founder of fitness studio Frame and a session with Jasmine and Melissa Hemsley from nutrition and wellness brand Hemsley + Hemsley.

Last December, Topshop staged the Beauty Spot event, workshops and beauty demonstrations focusing on statement holiday looks, the latest nail trends and how to achieve the perfect skin. Also in December, Topshop and Topman on Manchester's Regent Crescent ran a raft of experiential events for customers over the Christmas period between 3 to 24 December.

Comment below to let us know what you think.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.



