Top new UK venue openings for 2017

Spaces in Manchester, Leeds and Cardiff feature among Event's top UK venue openings to watch out for.

Cloth Hall Court, Leeds

Well Met Conferencing is opening its newest venue, Cloth Hall Court, in summer 2017. Taking influence from the building’s textile heritage, rooms will be themed with cloth in mind; names include Tweed, Herringbone and Wool – the latter being a nod to Leeds' industrial history. The venue has a maximum capacity of 300 people, offering four floors of event space, along with state-of-the-art AV technology, superfast wi-fi and, unusually for a city centre venue, VIP parking on-site.

Coal Exchange, Cardiff





Developer Signature Living is transforming Cardff Bay's Coal Exchange into a luxury hotel, spa and events venue. The development, scheduled to open in spring 2017 will house a 200-suite hotel, a restaurant and an events venue catering for up to 1,000 people. A heritage area showcasing the venue's history will also be part of the new development.

Hotel Du Vin, Stratford-upon-Avon





Two Georgian listed buildings in the heart of Stratford-upon-Avon are being transformed into Hotel du Vin, part of Frasers Hospitality Group. Facilities at the hotel will include a bistro du vin, meeting and private dining rooms and a banqueting room with the capacity to seat 80.

Oddfelllows on the Park, Manchester





The hotel, set within a Victorian mansion, is expected to open in spring 2017. Situated in the grounds of Bruntwood Park, Oddfellows on the Park will offer 22 rooms, a destination restaurant called The Galloping Major, a cocktail bar and flexible event spaces, with a 'salon de beaute' - its spa area, called The Pigsty.

