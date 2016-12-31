Top new London venues for 2017

The Printworks

Former London-based printing press building, The Printworks, has been transformed into a new events space. The venue, located in London's Canada Water, has a capacity of 5,000 and houses six spaces for events across multiple levels. The space is diverse and is able to cater for a range of event types, including fashion shows, food and drink festivals, product launches and live music.

Time Out's East End market





In October, publisher Time Out revealed plans to open a market-style venue in London's East End with the launch of Time Out Market in Commercial Street, which is planned for the second half of 2017. The space, dubbed Shoreditch Market, is housed in a Victorian stable building opposite Old Spitalfields Market and will span more than 19,000sqft. It will host 17 restaurants, a cooking academy, four bars, a shop and an art gallery, with everything picked out, tested and tasted by Time Out. The London operation is intended to become Time Out's flagship market, with the aim to inspire visitors to try new experiences, uncover new art and entertainment and get a real taste of the capital city, all based on editorial curation.

Queens Ice and Bowl





The venue underwent a comprehensive renovation in late 2016, with a new design combining an industrial-chic theme with a retro feel, paying homage to ice skaters and bowling lovers of decades gone by. Guests can enjoy a bowling, skating and dinner experience, with a range of spaces cater for groups of between 15-800 people, including Jimmy’s Diner, two bars, an ice rink and 18 lanes of bowling. Exclusive hire is available for up to 850 people.

Portobello Gin Distillery





Boutique hotel The Distillery opened its doors on Portobello Road in December offering a gin hotel, restaurant and distillery experience. Visitors can indulge in gin and experimental cocktails in the ground floor bar, feast on tapas on another floor or host a private dining experience on the top floor, which houses a further bar and guest rooms.

Design Museum





Opened at the end of November, the Design Museum has taken up residence in the former Commonwealth Institute building in London. As part of its multi-million pound redevelopment, the museum has more than 1,000 square metres of event space available for hire, including an auditorium and meeting rooms, with the venue suited to awards ceremonies, dinners and drinks receptions.

Borderline





Situated in the heart of Soho, Borderline will be relaunching in March 2017, with a sleek new design and new live music and nightlife programming. The venue's 300-person capacity layout has been altered to create a flowing space, while a new cocktail lounge area, tucked away in the corner of the venue, features brushed brass fittings and surfaces.

