Top five experiential stories of the week

Samsung is giving festival-goers the chance to immerse themselves in a '360 Infinity Selfie' experience at Boardmasters, Reading Festival and Bestival this summer. The experience features a 12-metre-high cube, and guests will find themselves at the heart of their very own action-packed, user-controlled performance, while music acts perform on stage. Up to 30 festival fans at a time will be able to create their own 360 Infinity Selfie using Samsung devices, with individual Samsung Galaxy S8 handsets controlling different light and sound attributes inside the Hypercube. Each unique experience will be captured in 360 from a camera suspended from the roof, and will be shared with festival-goers as they exit the space. Samsung is also giving visitors the chance to immerse themselves in a virtual reality experience before entering the Hypercube, using the Samsung Gear VR to give participants access to exclusive content.

Sportswear brand Asics is hosting fitness sessions in London this summer, in a bid to help commuters de-stress from their working day. Research conducted by Asics has found that Londoners spend an average of an hour per day commuting, and Asics is offering fitness fans the chance to reclaim that time by taking part in a free workout session. The activity lauches tomorrow (5 August) in Olympic Park, before moving to Clapham Common on 8 August, and sessions will include bodyweight training, running with Sound Mind, Sound Body (SMSB) Global captain Charlie Dark, and hip-hop yoga sessions.

Mondelez-owned brand Oreo has launched an experiential campaign to promote its new Choc'o Brownie flavour, as well as its existing variations such as Strawberry Cheesecake, Peanut Butter and Cool Mint Cookies. The brand has worked with agency HeyHuman to launch a bold and colourful branded truck, which will tour the UK for six weeks from 8 August. Guests are encouraged to take park in a Buzzfeed-style quiz that will determine which of the Oreo flavours they are most in tune with, and participants will receive a free Oreo truffle in that flavour - a treat produced especially for this campaign.

LG Electronics is marking the launch of its latest dishwasher, the LG QuadWash, by unveiling a themed water park in the heart of Manhattan. Spanning 6,750 square feet, guests to the water park will be soaked from every angle, as well as having the chance to battle obstacle courses and experience hanging glide rails which zoom into pools of water. The activation aims to mimick the dishwasher's four spray arm technology by using powerful jet streams to ensure guests stay well and truly soaked; the park will also feature cutlery-shaped slides to maintain the dishwasher theme. LG's water park will take place over three consecutive Saturdays - 5, 12 and 19 August.

Beer brand Goose Island will bring back its LDN Block Party for a second consecutive year this September. Guests will be able to enjoy live music, DJs, street food and art, and will also have the opportunity to sample a range of the brand's beers. Beers on offer include the new Goose Midway, Goose IPA, Honkers Ale, and 312 Urban Wheat Ale, alongside some rare tap takeovers to bring a taste of Chicago to London. Goose Island has teamed up with a variety of east London's street food vendors, as well as championing up-and-coming artists who will display their work at the event.

