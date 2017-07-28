Top five experiential stories of the week

Westfield shopping centres has teamed up with Bompas & Parr to stage a multi-sensory 'Future Forest' experience, which is comprised of an immersive Fruit Cloud, a Forest Village and a Forest Zorb Lagoon. The activation aims to help families discover the potential of nature, and uses experiential elements to help to fully engage visitors. Guests enter the fruit cloud through a walk-in mist, which gives them a taste of the forest flavours and aims to stimulate senses, and are required to don a raincoat. As well as sampling the edible fog, guests will hear the sounds of an abstract forest soundscape. Visitors can also experience the Forest Zorb Lagoon, which invites them to walk, tumble and jump on water.

The BBC has announced the launch of its latest music festival, The Biggest Weekend, which will take place across four sites in the UK across four days. It will take place next year, in a bid to fill the void of Glastonbury which is taking a break in 2018. The BBC's Biggest Weekend Festival will feature live shows across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, each taking place on the Bank Holiday weekend (25-28 May 2018). All of the BBC's music stations will come together to celebrate the range and diversity of music supported by the media network. Radio 1, Radio 2, Radio 3 and 6 Music will each host concerts, and there will be extensive TV coverage across BBC Two and BBC Four.





The Federation of Bakers and the Flour Advisory Bureau are set to open a 'Toast or Hands' café on 4 August, aiming to showcase that life is #BetterWithBread. Guests will be able to enjoy free unicorn toast, which uses natural food colouring and cream cheese to give it a mythical feel. Any clean-eaters who are unconvinced by the idea that life is #BetterWithBread can enjoy their favourite toppings with just their hands as a base. 'Toast or Hands' will be located in Shoreditch, and forms part of Federation and Bureau's #BetterWithBread campaign, as well as intending to challenge the clean eating trend. Nutritionist Lily Soutter will be onsite to offer advice and answer guests questions about anything bread related, and customers will be encouraged to share their experience across social media using the campaign's designated hashtag.





Beer brand San Miguel staged its San Miguel Experience from 19-21 July, promoting the brand's alternative rich list concept. Event spoke to Dharmesh Rana, brand manager at San Miguel, and and Liam Newton, vice president of marketing at Carlsberg, about the marketing reasons that lie behind the experience, as well as the importance of immersive events when inspiring consumers. San Miguel has partnered with ESI Media to release this year's alternative rich list, which features 20 individuals and collectives who are 'rich' in life experience. The supplement is set to go live this autumn, and the new partnership will see the Rich List in the hands of 500,000 people across the UK.





Gin brand Sipsmith has worked with experiential catering company Gingerline to create immersive experience Juniper Manor, which will now run until October this year. The activation launched on World Gin Day (10 June) and guests are invited to enjoy an evening of interactive gin-based culinary activities. Details such as the location and menu are only revealed to guests via text message on the day that they have booked to visit Juniper Manor. On arrival, visitors will receive a welcome drink, before stepping through the Heironymous Clock and embarking on a 90-minute gastronomic feast. The experience will take attendees through a world of gin and gastronomic adventures, where the boundaries between past and present are removed, treating them to a four-course feast complemented by Sipsmith serves.

