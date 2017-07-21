Top five experiential stories of the week

This week, Kim Myhre, senior vice president (SVP) and managing director of FreemanXP EMEA, announced he was leaving the agency after three years. Myhre joined as SVP in February 2014 to establish the agency's EMEA presence, and he has helped FreemanXP to become the seventh biggest brand experience agency in the UK. Having left FreemanXP, he will now work as an industry consultant. Myhre has more than 20 years of global experience within the live events industry and developed experiential marketing strategies and campaigns for clients including BMW, Cisco, Salesforce.com and P&G. Previous roles include a nine-year stint as managing director at George P Johnson EMEA and heading up Project: Worldwide EMEA for three years as CEO.





Warner Bros is staging a horror house experience in east London next week, to promote its latest film in The Conjuring series, Annabelle: Creation. The film company has teamed up with New Line Cinema to launch the immersive experience, which will see guests attempt to babysit Annabelle, the demonic doll from James Wan’s The Conjuring universe. Taking place from 27-28 July, visitors are invited inside a custom built Victorian mansion filled with props from the film, magic effects and directional sound. There will also be elements of immersive theatre to ensure guests are fully engaged. As participants are tasked with babysitting Annabelle, they will see the demon within the doll will come to life and possess the entire house. Additional frights and surprises are also set to take place during the event.





Pub brand Fuller's Kitchen, part of the Fuller's Beer Company, has launched its ice cream bus this week, in a bid to celebrate National Ice Cream month. The double decker bus began its tour on 20 July, and will travel through locations in London and Hampshire until 30 July. Guests are invited to queue up and pick their favourite ice cream flavour, before heading up to the top deck of the bus to relax and take selfies for social platforms. The ice cream on offer is made from buffalo milk, and visitors can test out experimental flavours such as Brewer Street coffee, cinnamon, cardamom, Earl Grey and orange chocolate chip.





Panasonic marked the launch of its 3-in-1 i-Shaper Trimmer with a #HairyTales campervan tour featuring Sky Sports presenter Chris Kamara. The campervan toured London on 19 July, and Kamara was on board to hear the capital's views on whether he should shape up or shave off his famous moustache. Kamara was also on the look out for London's best facial hair styles, and guests to the campervan were encouraged to share the stories behind their signature looks as they enjoyed a free trim from Panasonic’s #HairyTales barber using the 3-in-1 i-Shaper Trimmer. Those who shared their #HairyTales will be in with a chance of having their looks featured on the walls of the one-day Tash Modern gallery, which opens on 26 July and claims to be London's first art gallery dedicated to facial hair.





Confectionary brand Rowntree's has worked with brand experience agency Amplify to launch a sushi-themed Taste Tour to promote the brand's 30% less sugar range. The tour consists of a brightly coloured, factory-style pop-up which is currently visiting locations across the UK. Guests are invited to sample the brand's new product from the pop-up's centrepiece - a sushi belt offering tasting opportunities. The experience launched on 13 July at Birmingham's Bullring shopping centre, and will visit Camp Bestival, Luna Cinema, Hampton Court Palace, Ascot Racecourse, Tatton Park Manchester and Harewood House Leeds before finishing at Cardiff Castle on 16 September.

