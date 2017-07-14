Top five experiential stories of the week

A Wimbledon activation from Robinsons and KFC, Sky Atlantic's Game Of Thrones stunt and a UK 'Con-Tour' from Benefit are among this week's most read stories.

Britvic-owned brand Robinsons teamed up with fast food chain KFC to stage an interactive window takeover at the Wimbledon Broadway restaurant branch. Guests were able to take part in a giant, interactive version of the arcade game Pong as they made their way to the Championships. Agency Savvy worked with the brands to create the touchscreen window display, which allows users to the tap the window to activate the game, as well as control their pong paddles using the touchscreen technology.

Sky Atlantic celebrated the launch of Game Of Thrones' seventh season with a stunt that saw the show's infamous White Walkers roaming through the streets of Britain. Five actors were transformed into the White Walkers using specially designed prosthetics, as well as a team of stylists and body paint artists who worked to complete the look.





Cosmetics brand Benefit is touring Britain's seaside locations with its Hoola Ice Cream Van, as it 'con-tours' the UK. As well as celebrating the quintessentially British seaside holiday, the activation is aiming to promote the Hoola Quickie Contour Stick, which launches this summer, and invites guests to visit the Hoola van and enjoy a range of beauty touch ups.





German spirit brand Jägermeister has worked with brand experience agency Frukt to bring its JägerHaus to UK festivals this summer. The JägerHaus will make its first ever appearance at festivals Lovebox and Citadel, and will be returning to Bestival and Kendal Calling. The 20m X 20m structure features seven spaces, each connected by luminous and aromatic tunnels to ensure the experience is fully immersive, and invites guests to enjoy ice cold Jägermeister serves, interactive games and live music.





HBO is set to celebrate the latest season of Game Of Thrones with a global tour this autumn. Guests will be able to experience the costumes, artifacts and set decorations from the seasons so far, and will have the opportunity to step inside the world of Westeros. Fans will dropped into the centre of the Seven Kingdoms, where they can explore the wintery landscapes of the North, the tree-lined pathway of the King’s Road, the regal settings of King’s Landing and the conquered city of Meereen. The centrepiece of the exhibition will be the Iron Throne Room, where visitors can experience the seat of power in all its glory.

