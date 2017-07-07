Top five experiential stories of the week

Three Mobile's Bed 'N' Binge retreat

Three Mobile has teamed up with Samsung and Netflix to launch a Bed 'N' Binge retreat in London, marking the launch of its new 'Go Binge' service. Three's Bed 'N' Binge retreat is located in Osterley Park, south London, and invites guests to embark on a one night bingeing escape. On arrival, visitors are handed a bingeing device – with a Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+ – before making their way into one of the 15 suites, which are respectively designed to represent different Netflix shows. There are opportunities to attend the retreat for daytime binge sessions of the latest Netflix Original series in the Samsung Lounge, which also offers binge-worthy snacks. The activation is running from 6-9 July.

Aperol's rooftop event series





Campari-owned Italian aperitif Aperol is hosting a series of rooftop events, with the the aim of 'spritzing up' the nation. The first Aperol Spritz Social event is took place in Liverpool on 6 July; the events aim to encourage revellers to make the most of the after-work moment, taking the Italian Aperitivo experience to the next level. Events will play host to one-off collaborations and surprise moments, with the Liverpool event featuring a hands-on Aperol Spritz masterclasses and sociable Aperol games, showcasing how you can easily ‘spritz-up’ your evening by starting it with Aperol Spritz. The biggest event of the series is set to take place on 13 July at Netil 360 in east London, with a further date in Manchester.

Fever-Tree's immersive escape game





Tonic water brand Fever-Tree staged an immersive escape room game at Imbibe Live and London Cocktail Week, to mark the launch of its new range of dark spirit mixers. Fever-Tree worked with experiential agency Muster to bring the activation to life, which aimed to support the launch of its new range of dark spirit mixers. The experience took place on 3-4 July at London Olympia, and will also be staged at London Cocktail Week in October. The game aims to immerse guests in the brand's history and is played against the clock aiming to inspire, entertain and educate participants.

Behind the scenes: The Moretti Gran Tour





Birra Moretti's multi-sensory experience, The Moretti Gran Tour, took place at British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park this week. Organised and delivered by experiential agency Space, the activation offered an exclusive multi-sensory experience to guests this year, taking them on a journey through the sights, sounds, scents and tastes of Italy. Event caught up with Frank Maguire, brand manager at Birra Moretti, and Jim Carless, head of brand experience at Space, to talk about the activation.

Nicolas Feuillatte's VR champagne tasting





Champagne brand Nicolas Feuillatte will host a virtual reality (VR) enhanced Champagne tasting, giving guests a chance to discover the brand. The tasting is set to take place on 14 July, and will use VR to enable guests to discover a world of Nicolas Feuillatte. Visitors will put on VR headsets and will be led into a Champagne-inspired world where they can explore secret orchards and grand ball rooms.

Four Champagnes will be on offer for guests to taste as they immerse themselves in the brand's virtual world. In addition, a Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne bar will serve Champagnes by the glass or bottle.