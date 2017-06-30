Top five experiential stories of the week

Event released its third annual Brand Experience Report this week, which features in-depth analysis on the key issues affecting the experiential industry, as well as a list of the top 45 agencies operating within the UK. The subscriber-only report will give readers a look into the major trends in experiential, the biggest challenges and future predictions. Download the full Brand Experience Report here, and find out who made it on to the top 45 agencies list.

Automotive brand Renault worked with agency RapierGroup to stage an activation showcasing the past, present and future of motorsport at Goodwood Festival this year, in a bid to celebrate the brand's 40 year involvement with Formula One. Cars on display include the 1977 Renault F1 RS 01, the first turbocharged Formula One car, and the brand is demonstrating its performance during the Hillclimb, the centrepiece of Goodwood Festival. Renault is also looking ahead to the future by showcasing special concept models and production cars, such as the Renault Sport 2027 Vision Concept, which is making its UK debut at Goodwood.





Ice cream brand Magnum has teamed up with Jeremy Scott, creative director of Moschino, to launch the Magnum X Moschino Pleasure Store pop-up in London. Guests are able to enter the pop-up and personalise their own Magnum creations, and the brand is encouraging visitors to treat themselves to a double or single dipped Magnum. The brand has installed a dipping bar with over 20 toppings, including black lava sea salt and blackberry crunch. Jeremy Scott will also be displaying his range of Magnum X Moschino bags at the pop-up, and guests will be able to participate in a range of events which will take place at the Pleasure Store throughout summer.





Adidas has worked with agency CSM Sport & Entertainment to launch a series of closed-road running events through the heart of London. The first event will take place on 8 October in Shoreditch, east London, and invites runners to discover the urban environment and what it has to offer. Highlights of the route include Hoxton Square and Shoreditch Park, the location of the start and finish line. Those who take part will receive an Adidas race day tech t-shirt, free race photos, a finisher’s medal and discounts at Shoreditch’s restaurants, hangouts and cultural attractions such as Pizza East, Chicken Shop and Dirty Burger.





Media conglomerate BT celebrated the UK debut of TV programme 'Better Call Saul' by re-creating the main character's office in a phone box located in Saul, Gloucestershire - a small UK village with a population of 700. The office could be found on Framilode Passage, and was submerged within a roadside hedge, making it almost invisible from the street. Passers-by were able to see an office sign featuring a number for them to call should they need legal advice, while office furniture such as waiting room chairs, filing cabinets and client files is placed either side of the phone box.

