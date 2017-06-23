Top five experiential stories of the week

EE's 'Smart Tent' at Glastonbury, Häagen-Dazs and Björn Borg's tennis-themed pop-up, business wins and new hires at Jack Morton Worldwide, Meantime Brewing Company's 'smart mirror' and Magnum's collaboration with Moschino are among this week's most read stories.

EE's '4GEE Smart Tent' at Glastonbury

Mobile network brand EE is unveiling what is said to be the world's first 4G-connected smart tent at Glastonbury this year. EE is the official technology and communications partner for Glastonbury festival, and will be revealing the 4GEE Smart Tent in the centre of the 900-acre site. The tent has been developed by EE and has been inspired by Smart Home technology, as well as suggestions from festival fans on what would enhance their festival camping experience. The tent will feature a number of connected technologies, including a bespoke mini fridge that tweets when stocks are running low, and an entertainment centre that will show the BBC’s live streams of six stages from across the festival, alongside exclusive virtual reality content captured on site.

Häagen-Dazs and Björn Borg's tennis-themed pop-up





Luxury ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs and sportswear brand Björn Borg have teamed up to stage a tennis-themed pop-up from 5-7 July. It will celebrate a summer of tennis, as well as a collaboration between the two brands that will see the release of a bespoke packaging design for Häagen-Dazs' limited edition Strawberries and Cream flavoured ice cream bar. Guests will be able to purchase Björn Borg’s new tennis whites from the Björn Borg collection line, as well as enjoy giveaways of Häagen-Dazs' Strawberries and Cream offering. The pop-up will take place at Björn Borg's showroom in Oxford Circus, London.

Jack Morton secures major business wins with and announces senior hires





Jack Morton Worldwide has made a number a senior appointments, including a promotion for Mike Kunheim, following four major wins with Google, Max Factor, Konica Minolta and Scania. Kunheim, who has worked for Jack Morton for 18 years and was made London managing director in October 2015, has been promoted to executive vice president. The agency also announced five new hires. Chris Davidson and Oksana Koval have been appointed as business directors, while Ben Phillips joins as client development manager. Jonathan Bates will take on the role of senior creative associate and Robin Frosh has been appointed as account manager.

Meantime Brewing Company's 'smart mirror'





Beer brand Meantime has developed a 'Smart Mirror', which claims to reflect the sun's rays and keep beer gardens in constant sunshine throughout summer. The smart mirror technology aims to allow pub goers to enjoy a cold beer in the sun without having to worry about shade. The device uses advanced GPS tracking to follow the sun's trajectory and reflects its rays into the pub garden, leaving nothing in the shade. The invention is being trialled at The Sun in south London's Clapham Old Town pub, and the brand intends to roll out the techology to more beer gardens across the UK. It launched the trial this week (21 June).

Magnum teams up with Moschino for Pleasure Store pop-up





Ice cream brand Magnum has teamed up with Jeremy Scott, creative director of Moschino, to launch a Magnum X Moschino Pleasure Store pop-up in London. Guests to the Magnum X Moschino pop-up, which launches on 27 June and runs to 10 September, will be able to personalise their own Magnum creations. The brand will be encouraging visitors to treat themselves to a double or single dipped Magnum and to try out the dipping bar, which offers more than 20 toppings, including black lava sea salt and blackberry crunch.

