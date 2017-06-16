Top five experiential stories of the week

Game development brand King is opening a Candy Crush Café today (16 June) to celebrate the latest range of Candy Crush games. The pop-up spans four storeys, with each floor dedicated to a different theme. A 'Cupcake Carnival' floor will serve up Candy Crush-themed cocktails, cakes and sweet treats, while the 'Caramel Cove' invites guests to play giant and normal-size board games. A third level will host a giant Top Trumps match, and visitors can treat themselves to colourful freakshakes as they make their way around the pop-up. The Candy Crush Café will be open from 16-17 June.

Doughnut brand Krispy Kreme has created a giant Las Vegas-style slot machine, which is currently touring Intu shopping centres in the UK. The activation aims to celebrate the brand's partnership with confectionary company Hershey's Cookies ‘n’ Creme, as well as marking the launch of the new Krispy Kreme range of American-themed doughnuts. Guests have the chance to win a range of prizes including Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Creme doughnuts, Krispy Kreme dozens, Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme bars, and milkshake vouchers. Having already toured Intu Chapelfield, The Mall at Cribbs Causeway, Intu Metrocentre and Intu Braehead, the slot machine will end its tour at Manchester Arndale shopping centre on 28 June.

On 14 June, Hendrick's Gin celebrated World Cucumber Day by partnering with select Young’s, Balls Brothers and Alchemist bars and pubs across the UK to give consumers the chance to receive a gin and tonic in exchange for a cucumber. The bars accepted bona fide cucumbers of any species as currency in exchange for a Hendrick’s & Tonic during the dedicated ‘Cucumber Hour’. The initiative followed research that found that cucumbers grew larger and juicier as a result of unconventional caring methods, revealing they love rock music, loathe jazz, have a liking for the smell of dill and taste sweeter if swaddled in mini sleeping bags.

Beer brand Cobra has worked with agency Sense to create a 'Flavour Room and Bar' for the Night Market in Kensington Palace Gardens, which runs from 7-18 June. Cobra is the official beer sponsor of London Food Month, and is bringing its sponsorship to life with its ‘Brewed Smooth for all Food’ campaign. The 'Flavour Room and Bar' forms part of the wider campaign, and is incorporated into Kensington Night Market. Guests ate invited to explore the smooth and complex flavours of Cobra alongside a fusion menu curated by Gary Maclean, MasterChef: The Professionals Champion 2016. There is also the chance to enter an immersive upstairs beer and food matching experience.





Beer brand Birra Moretti's Italian food festival, The Moretti Gran Tour, is set to return to London for its third year, celebrating the best in Italian cuisine. The tour will return to London from 3-5 and 7 July, featuring a 4D multi-sensory experience which will transport guests to different Italian regions. The 4D activity will guide visitors around the famous sights, scents, tastes and sounds of Italy, as they explore how taste is unique to an individual and how a wide range of multi-sensory stimuli can alter and heighten the flavours people experience. As guests explore different rooms, they will be immersed in the scent of orange groves and the salty sea breeze of the Sicilian seafront, the rolling hills of Tuscany and the bustling sounds of an Emilia Romagna market. The activation will take place at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time in Hyde Park.

