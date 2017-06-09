Top five experiential stories of the week

Gin brand Bombay Sapphire is set to bring back its immersive cocktail and dining experience, 'The Grand Journey', in collaboration with Michelin-star chef Tom Sellers. Guests will be taken on a journey detailing the stories, myths and provenance behind the ten botanicals used in Bombay Sapphire, while being treated to Sellers' top quality cuisine. Visitors will jump on board the Laverstoke Express and will journey through places such as Java, Ghana and Tuscany, exploring how the botanicals from each location are blended together to make Bombay Sapphire gin. The experience debuted last year, and will return this year from 17-23 July at London's Banking Hall.





From 1-4 June, PlayStation worked with experiential agency Amplify to stage a brand experience at the UEFA Champions League Festival. Football fans were able to enjoy a photobooth, which enabled fans to create their own PlayStation F.C. player card, as well as a PlayStation F.C. Foosball table which encouraged guests to compete in a tournament, giving players the chance to win the table itself. A special Champions League version of the Headmaster for PlayStation VR was also on offer, featuring the official match ball, PlayStation branding and the Champions League Final location, the National Stadium of Wales. Brand ambassadors were onsite throughout the activation to help wth brand engagement and give away branded prizes, and a football freestyler made an appearance on the Friday and Saturday to entertain the crowds. Guests were able to explore the two-storey structure and visit each gaming position, with guidance from a brand ambassador.





Maynards Bassetts will launch the UK's first Sweet Art Gallery, which will feature artworks inspired by and made using Maynards Bassetts sweets. The pop-up promises to be a treat for the eyes and the mouth, and will allow guests to immerse themselves in a world of Maynards Bassetts as they explore the sweet-themed gallery. Visitors will also be encouraged to unleash their artistic side by creating their own works of art at the pop-up, and will have the chance to sample and take away sweet treats from a floor-to-ceiling pick and mix stand. The pop-up will run from 16-17 June.





Pizza Hut Restaurants UK has been announced as Upload's first headline sponsor, and the brand will be treating festival goers to experiential activity. Pizza Hut is aiming to engage online audiences through its sponsorship of Upload 2017, which will bring together gaming, music and comedy for an audience of thousands of millennials on 9-10 September at Tobacco Dock in London. The brand has negotiated a deal including branding rights, a presence in the main gaming hall at the event and a competition for fans to meet popular video gamers, The Sidemen. The 'Taste Freedom’ campaign aims to inspire key audiences to re-evaluate Pizza Hut Restaurants as a dining option by raising awareness of its ongoing restaurant refurbishment programme to drive footfall.





Mobile network brand Vodafone has worked with experiential agency FreemanXP to bring a 'Start the Party' experience to Capital FM's Summertime Ball, which will take place on 10 June. The activity aims to be an immersive, interactive and memorable experience for guests at Capital's Summertime Ball, and will feature a Walk of Fame, which will allow guests to have photo opportunities with cut outs of the artists performing at the event, as well as a paparazzi experience which will surround guests with actors posing as photographers, and snapping their photos as they head into the Ball. The brand has also installed the Vodafone Stretch Tent, which will treat visitors to DJs, glitter makeovers with fast track queues for Vodafone customers, free sunglasses, emoji badges, sweets and water bottles. There will also be phone-charging stations for those that are running low on battery.

