Top five experiential stories of the week

Benefit's 'GlastonBrow' activation

Cosmetics brand Benefit is launching GlastonBrow, the first brows and beauty drive-thru, which will appear on the route to the Glastonbury Festival, offering consumers free Benefit goodies, brow waxes and festival essentials. Agency The Persuaders is responsible for designing and delivering the activation, which will be located on the main road to the music festival. GlastonBrow will be decorated in the brand's signature colour - pink - and will keep festival-goers entertained with music from DJs as they wait in the typical traffic jams that build up outside of the Glastonbury entrance.

Walt Disney Studios' pirate-themed art installation





Pirates arrived on the British coastline last week to mark the launch of the movie Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge. The pirate statues, which emerged from the sea, were part of an art installation unveiled on 25 May by Walt Disney Studios to promote the forthcoming movie. The activity was run together with agency Taylor Herring. The statues were spotted on Brighton Beach, at Birling Gap, the Seven Sisters in Eastbourne and at HMNB Portsmouth Harbour. They were installed under the cover of night and were revealed at low tide the following morning. The two-metre-high statues portray the new characters from the film - the crew of the fearsome Spanish pirate-hunter Captain Salazar, played by Javier Bardem, and his shipmates Magda and Lasaro.

Jaguar Land Rover's immersive light installation





Automotive brand Jaguar Land Rover worked with creative events agency Produce UK to bring a light installation to Hay Festival of Literature and the Arts. The festival kicked off on 25 May, and will run until 4 June. The 'Night Time Sun' installation has been created by Jaguar Land Rover and Produce UK, and uses solar lamps to cast its light over festival goers as the sun sets. The installation has been inspired by the brand's 'Lighting up Lives' project, which aims to help families in rural Kenya by bringing safe, reliable solar power to 1.2 million people by 2020.

Topshop's VR waterslide





Fashion retailer Topshop launched a virtual reality (VR) waterslide at its flagship store on Oxford Street last week, marking the start of the summer season. 'Splash' enables shoppers to don an Oculus Rift VR headset, before being immersed in a version of Oxford Street they have never seen before - all via a virtual water-themed adventure. Participants experienced the sensation of sliding down Oxford Street on an inflatable device, as they discovered Topshop-themed surprises along the way. The VR waterslide is part of an 'interactive pool scene' which is being displayed in the store's windows.

Lucozade offers free journeys to consumers





Limited edition Lucozade Energy bottles are being distributed this week at Oxford Circus over four days, which contain a contactless chip to provide commuters with a free trip on London's underground. The sampling, which launched on 30 May, is part of Lucozade Energy’s campaign to help commuters ‘find their flow’. The limited edition bottles will be given out at Oxford Circus until 2 June during rush hour, or 'whoosh hour', as the brand calls it. Recipients can simply swipe the base of the bottle as if it were a normal contactless card on the way in and out of their journey.

