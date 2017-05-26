Top five experiential stories of the week

Crisp brand Walkers is offering football fans to the chance to take part in a virtual, interactive recorded stream of a mass Mexican wave in the run up to the UEFA Champions League Final in Cardiff. The activity kicked off on 23 May, and will run for two weeks, aiming to encourage fans in Cardiff to try their hand at creating the #WalkersWave. Located in a 'dug out' on Cardiff's Queen Street, fans can sit down and wait for the countdown from Walkers’ long-standing ambassador Gary Lineker before standing up to wave. The brand is using interactive digital OOH technology, that combines augmented reality, social media integration and dynamic delivery, to record the wave which will feature fans standing with Lineker by their side. The wave will be projected on the digital billboard opposite the dug out and participants will be able to instantly share their part in the #WalkersWave across their social channels.





Gin brand Gin Mare is set to open a gin and tonic ice cream parlour on 10 June, in celebration of World Gin Day. The brand has collaborated with bespoke ice cream company Ruby Violet to create the pop-up, at which guests are able to choose a scoop of botanical ice cream or sorbet to make their own G&T-infused concoction. Toppings on offer will include olives, crystallised rosemary, botanical brittle, savoury wafer and gin-soaked orange peel, and guests can choose a combination to personalise their creations. The parlour will be open from 9-11 June.





Electronics brand LG is set to host an Instagram workshop with paper artist and photographer Paperboyo at the brand's 'Paper-thin Home' in London's Old Spitalfields Market this Saturday (28 May). The brand is using the activity to celebrate the launch of the world’s first Wallpaper TV - the LG Signature OLED TV W. LG's 'Paper-thin' home has been built to show that that most household items won’t work when slimmed down to their thinnest possible state, but the brand's latest TV is still fully functional at less than 4mm in depth. Paperboyo will be onsite to teach Londoners how to make their own props from paper during a two- hour session, which culminates with a photography workshop so attendees can recreate his signature style.







Spirit brand Campari has announced plans to launch the first official Negroni Week in the UK, which will take the form of a charity initiative raising money and awareness for various causes. The activity will take place from 5-11 June, and will see bars and restaurants come together to celebrate the Negroni cocktail, which features a mix of Campari, gin and sweet red vermouth. The week will feature a calendar of events, such as guest bartender sessions. Negroni Week has already launched in several countries, including the USA, Canada,Italy, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, and the UK will officially take part for the first time this year.





In a bid to celebrate the launch of the Spongebob Gold fashion collection, Nickelodeon has teamed up with Wonderland magazine and store for a themed activation. The brand collaborated with printing agency YR Live for the experiential element of the activation, which allows guests to design their own luxury merchandise. YR Live employed signature 27" touch screens and custom design software to give visitors the opportunity to choose from exclusive artwork from the collection to create their own premium t-shirts, sweatshirts, iPhone cases and tote bags. The activity launched on 18 May at the Wonderland store in Piccadilly, London, and will finish on 31 May. The shop has been clad with Spongebob Gold-themed decorations, and guests are able to pose for photo opportunities with a life-size Spongebob Gold character.

For your daily hit of news from the brand experience community, weekly brand and inspiration updates or your monthly trend download, register and subscribe to Event and our bulletins.

Follow @HannahLEllison1

Comment below to let us know what you think.



