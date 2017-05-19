Top five experiential stories of the week

Cartoon Network will be opening a Powerpuff Girls emporium from 1-3 June, inviting members of the public to learn how to become a superhero. Situated in central London, the experience has been designed to celebrate girls everywhere, as well as marking the release of new episodes of The Powerpuff Girls, currently airing on the TV network. Throughout the three-day event, guests will be able to experience different immersive zones including a make-up and nail bar with its own punch bag, a 'PowerpuffYourself' area, a snake and rabbit petting zone and a power science café. Visitors will also be able to enjoy appearances from the Powerpuff Girls themselves - Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup.





Starbucks launched its dining experience on 15 May, allowing guests to explore the cold side of craft coffee. The coffee-themed sensory experience has been devised in partnership with Gingerline's Institute of Flavourology, and uses coffee as a key ingredient in dishes to take visitors on an exploration of the flavours. Each aspect of taste will be explored separately, before guests learn how the flavours come together to create each coffee’s complex and full bodied final result. The experience is being staged at Nicholls & Clarke showrooms in London, and runs until 23 May.





Bread brand Hovis has launched a baking roadshow this month, which will tour the UK. Devised by experiential agency Hot Pickle, the roadshow invites guests to take part in interactive baking demonstrations hosted by a selection of Hovis master bakers, as well as enjoying warm slices of Hovis' wholemeal loaf straight from the oven. Visitors will also be able to have a go at milling wheat on a specially adapted bicycle. The tour, which is being conducted in a branded 1962 Airstream trailer, is visiting seven locations including Cardiff, Westfield London, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Westfield Stratford City and Glasgow.





Lager brand Foster's is set to stage the world's first 'hot' escape room experience from 24-25 May. 'The Melbourne 1888 Challenge: An Escape the Heat Adventure' will transport guests to a version of late 19th century Australia to complete a series of mental and physical challenges that will test the pioneering spirit of team mates. Each session will last 45 minutes and will be conducted in temperatures upwards of 30 degrees. Participants will have to race through time, as they are immersed in the game which uses Hollywood-quality sets, cutting-edge technology and a troop of professional actors.





To mark the launch of the new Dairy Milk Big Taste Peanut Caramel Crisp, Cadbury is staging a 'jaw gym' class on 30 May. The session is being delivered in collaboration with London gym 1Rebel, and guests will get to increase their jaw mobility so that they can enjoy Cadbury's new product. The 45-minute fitness class will be hosted by Capital FM Radio DJ Roman Kemp, and will consist of an an intense jaw routine, specially created to push guests' bite to the limit. Participants will complete exercises such as jaw cardio, jaw stretches and jaw push-ups, as well as chanting to help loosen the jaw muscles. After the workout, guests will be able to sample the new chocolate bar.

